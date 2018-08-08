Emerson Electric (EMR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.11

Press coverage about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emerson Electric earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.7251498100798 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric opened at $74.66 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.