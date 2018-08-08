Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Bought by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric opened at $71.62 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $74.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

