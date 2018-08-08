ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZIL2. equinet set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €12.24 ($14.23).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger opened at €11.09 ($12.90) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 12-month high of €20.48 ($23.81).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.