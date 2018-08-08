Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) Given Media Impact Score of 0.05

Media stories about Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Elmira Savings Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank traded down $0.25, reaching $20.25, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766. The company has a market cap of $71.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.18. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

