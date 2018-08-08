Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 195,000 Shares

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $19,919,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,735,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,162,378.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

On Thursday, August 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $18,920,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $20,241,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $17,025,550.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $14,725,400.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $15,597,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,104 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $957,942.08.

On Monday, June 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,198 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,422,483.24.

On Monday, June 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 135,478 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $11,533,242.14.

On Friday, June 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,522 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $3,371,621.82.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $15,093,000.00.

Eli Lilly And Co opened at $101.94 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.