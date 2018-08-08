Elevate Credit (ELVT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) recently:

7/31/2018 – Elevate Credit was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

7/24/2018 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

7/20/2018 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

7/18/2018 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2018 – Elevate Credit had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $12.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Elevate Credit had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2018 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

ELVT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,408. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $381.34 million, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Elevate Credit Inc alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Harvison sold 2,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $25,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Dean sold 57,599 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $487,287.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,099 shares of company stock worth $553,988. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 1,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.