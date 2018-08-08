Electra Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Electra has a market cap of $16.87 million and $228,385.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013043 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004751 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 27,669,769,413 coins and its circulating supply is 26,802,612,860 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

