El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Upgraded at TheStreet

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.15. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.35.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 49.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 25,169 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

