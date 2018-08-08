El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Upgraded at TheStreet

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.
NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.15. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.35.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 49.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 25,169 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About El Pollo LoCo
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
