El Paso Electric (EE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to the retail and wholesale customers of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric is one of the largest employers in the City of El Paso. “

EE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered El Paso Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. Williams Capital lowered El Paso Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.40.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 13.8% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at about $508,000.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

