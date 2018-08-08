Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.37% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $111,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 736,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 633.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 315,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 845,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 270,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 242,785 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3,229.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 152,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.95.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $156.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $4,667,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,854.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $956,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,749 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,081 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

