Edward D. Breen Buys 29,580 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stock

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DowDuPont traded down $0.48, hitting $67.66, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

