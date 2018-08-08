Edison International (EIX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15,304.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175,540 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 416.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Shares of Edison International opened at $67.02 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Edison International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

