Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 62,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.80 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,365 shares of company stock valued at $25,829,990 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

