Ecopetrol SA (EC) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EC. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 270,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 269,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol opened at $21.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.78%. analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

