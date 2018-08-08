Ecolab Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Gabelli issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Gabelli analyst R. Morbelli expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.18.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 14,388.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 161,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.40 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,544,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,863.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.