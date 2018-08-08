ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Receives C$5.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.20 to C$5.60 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of ECN Capital traded down C$0.01, hitting C$3.57, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 500,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,235. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.31 and a 1 year high of C$4.40.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

