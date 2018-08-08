Eastman Kodak (KODK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of Eastman Kodak opened at $3.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

