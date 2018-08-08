Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Given a $81.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EGRX. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, increased their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.56. 15,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.43. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 15.32%. equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

