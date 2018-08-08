Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4523631173179 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $69.80.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

