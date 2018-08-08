Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4523631173179 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $69.80.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.
