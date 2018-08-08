e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty traded up $0.46, hitting $14.91, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 790,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $683.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.18.

In related news, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $704,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $858,418 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.