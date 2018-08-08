DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf (BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BEI. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.57 ($113.45).

Beiersdorf traded down €0.82 ($0.95), reaching €98.84 ($114.93), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

