Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 31,635.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1094.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Dynavax Technologies opened at $12.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $806.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.29. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

In other news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

