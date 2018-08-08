DXC Technology’s (DXC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cfra

Cfra reiterated their buy rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

“Reflecting the merger with Services (HPE 16 ***), FY 18 saw a large lift to revenue growth. Looking to FY 19, revenues will reflect the absence of the Sector (USPS) business contribution (~$2.8B) from its spin-off, which was made official on June 1, 2018. Ultimately, we think DXC’s efforts in remixing revenues towards a higher cut of digital (grew 22% in Mar-Q) will prompt a return to growth, as momentum with new partners (90 new logo deals above $1M in value) continues to build.”,” Cfra’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DXC Technology to $126.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of DXC Technology opened at $86.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. DXC Technology has a one year low of $77.26 and a one year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. DXC Technology’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $513,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,612 shares of company stock valued at $956,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1,570.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

