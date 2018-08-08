DXC Technology (DXC) Given New $111.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Shares of DXC Technology opened at $87.08 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DXC Technology has a one year low of $77.26 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $151,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $291,312.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,497.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,444,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $84,760,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 378.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 84.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,874,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,117,000 after purchasing an additional 860,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,318,000 after purchasing an additional 680,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

