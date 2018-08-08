DURECT Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for DURECT in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst G. Zeng forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the year.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

DURECT traded down $0.03, reaching $1.39, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 7,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,533. The company has a market cap of $228.42 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.36. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,614,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

