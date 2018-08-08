Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.85 Million Stake in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 126,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Performance Food Group opened at $36.60 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.28. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 1.00%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $43.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 29,305 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 113,568 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,897,653.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,105 shares of company stock valued at $7,543,780. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

