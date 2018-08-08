Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,334 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,721.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4,687.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $151.84. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Nordson had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

