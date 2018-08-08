Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,789 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,335,000 after buying an additional 1,909,078 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 34.8% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 210.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 417,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,940,000 after buying an additional 283,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $78.21. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 617,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,611,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.