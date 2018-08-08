Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,295 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Microchip Technology opened at $97.26 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.80 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology to $115.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $439,310.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,964.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

