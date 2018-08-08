Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 114,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 296,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 507,565 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Innoviva by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $83,635.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 305,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13, a quick ratio of 26.39 and a current ratio of 26.39. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.25.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a net margin of 70.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

