Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,568 Shares of National Storage (NSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage (NYSE:NSA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Storage were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in National Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 target price on shares of National Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of National Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

NYSE NSA opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. National Storage has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. National Storage had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that National Storage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

