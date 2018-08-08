Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DNB opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $134.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

