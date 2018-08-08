Dun & Bradstreet Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5225 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Dun & Bradstreet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

DNB traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,738. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.91 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

