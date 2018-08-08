Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,713 Shares of Sony Corp (SNE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sony in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Sony by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.29 price objective on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. Sony had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1,953.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,882.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $62.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

