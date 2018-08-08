Ducommun (DCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of DCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $362.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $53,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $89,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,181.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,650 shares of company stock worth $328,125. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

