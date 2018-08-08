Ducommun (DCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.
Shares of DCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $362.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $53,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $89,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,181.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,650 shares of company stock worth $328,125. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ducommun
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.