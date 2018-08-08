DTE Energy Co (DTE) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,762,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

In related news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $108,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,076.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $45,790.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,426 shares of company stock valued at $254,071. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.