DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont accounts for approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $27,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 22,779.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,766 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at about $59,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DWDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

DowDuPont opened at $68.14 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

