Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Douglas Dynamics traded up $0.55, reaching $47.60, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 89,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,247. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

