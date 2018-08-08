Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Issues Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY18 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics opened at $47.60 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

