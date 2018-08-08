Dorel Industries Inc Class B (DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dorel Industries Inc Class B (TSE:DII.B) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DII.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries Inc Class B from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Dorel Industries Inc Class B from a hold rating to a hold ? sell rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries Inc Class B to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries Inc Class B to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.60.

Dorel Industries Inc Class B opened at C$26.03 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Dorel Industries Inc Class B has a one year low of C$26.90 and a one year high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

