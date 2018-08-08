Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,346 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza opened at $277.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.24. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.74 and a twelve month high of $293.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “$271.75” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.48.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

