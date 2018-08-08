Dominion Energy (D) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Bank of America

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Howard Weil started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy opened at $72.12 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II purchased 4,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,597,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,074,661,000 after acquiring an additional 565,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397,191 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,516,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,896,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

