DNB Markets Downgrades Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HMLP. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $595.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.08 million. research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 55.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 789,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 280,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 565.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 275,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 215.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 90.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

