Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 22,390 Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEP. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NYSE EEP opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.33. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.60 million. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. Enbridge Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

