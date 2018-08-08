Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 101,937 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 101,937 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 7.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $58,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners opened at $70.44 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.957 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.43%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

