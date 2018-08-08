Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $8.08 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $229,048.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,158,643. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources opened at $123.90 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $130.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

