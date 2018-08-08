Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,130 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59,392 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $134,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,694.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

