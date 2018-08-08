Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,971 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.61.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $749,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.15. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $127.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

