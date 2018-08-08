Discovery Inc Series B (DISCB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series B opened at $30.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Discovery Inc Series B has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

