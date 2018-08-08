Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 380 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 400 ($5.18) to GBX 380 ($4.92) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 452 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.44) to GBX 357 ($4.62) in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 430 ($5.57) to GBX 395 ($5.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 404.14 ($5.23).

Direct Line Insurance Group opened at GBX 335.20 ($4.34) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 332.28 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.32).

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Direct Line Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

